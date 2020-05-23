Report: Real Madrid join the race to sign Newcastle target Odsonne Edouard

According to reports from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Spanish giants Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window.

Last week, reports emerged that Newcastle United are also keen to sign the highly-rated young Frenchman who has just won the 2019-20 SPFL title with Celtic after the league came to an abrupt end.

Edouard is one of the in-demand strikers in Europe after he enjoyed a spectacular campaign for the Bhoys.

The Mail reported last week that the Magpies are weighing up a move for the striker. The Hoops value the player at around £40m, but due to the present financial situation, a deal could be done for much less.

With the buzz of potential Newcastle United takeover doing the rounds, the Magpies have been linked with numerous high-profile players and coaches.

The Daily Star has claimed that Steve Bruce had held a series of video meetings to discuss transfer strategies and Edouard has been identified as the club’s top target.

However, it seems Real Madrid have taken a keen interest in the striker as well.

If indeed, Real Madrid show interest in Edouard and make a formal offer, it will be next-to-impossible for the young striker to refuse it.

Edouard has scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists in 45 games in all competitions this season.