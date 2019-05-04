Report: Real Madrid dressing room split over club’s potential move for Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a Real Madrid move for what seems like forever now, and while it remains unknown if the World Cup winner will indeed be linking up with the Zinedine Zidane-managed side this summer or anytime soon, it appears some of the players aren’t particularly keen on having him in the dressing room.
As reported by El Chiringuito TV, the Madrid dressing room is split over the prospect of having the 26-year-old join the club, as some question his attitude and effort – a theme that has reoccurred all his days at Old Trafford.
While some others will love Pogba to join, not everyone in the La Liga club is convinced about his quality given his lack of consistency over the years, but there is said to be far more enthusiasm about the chances of long-term target and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard arriving this summer.
💥¡INFORMACIÓN de @EduAguirre7! "El VESTUARIO del Real Madrid considera que HAZARD es SUPERTOP pero que POGBA NO TANTO". #ElChiringuitodeMega pic.twitter.com/2SUgpAA2Ci
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 3, 2019
It remains to be seen if how some of the players feel about the Frenchman will dissuade Zidane from going for his services if both parties come to an agreement.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build his team around Pogba, but convincing him to stay if his side miss out on next season’s Champions League – a very huge possibility – could be a herculean task.
Selling the £89million signing would help boost United’s coffers for the summer transfer window, and the squad could really do with some quality signings as the Norwegian manager looks to improve their fortunes on the pitch going forward.