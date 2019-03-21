Report: Real Madrid are targeting West Ham United midfielder Felipe Anderson in case they fail to land Eden Hazard

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid have West Ham United midfielder Felipe Anderson as their backup plan should they fail in their attempt to sign Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.
The Blues have knocked back a £60million bid from the La Liga giants for their star man, as they are holding out for double of that.
Madrid are therefore considering moving for Anderson in a deal likely to be worth around £65million if things don’t work out with Chelsea.
The Hammers made the Brazilian their club-record signing last summer, parting with £33.5million in order to secure his services from Lazio.
The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and assisted four others in 31 Premier League appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, and he has earned a call-up to the national team for the first time since 2015 due to his impressive form.
Anderson seems to have also caught the eyes of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and with Chelsea likely to hold on to Hazard if their two-window transfer ban is upheld, the West Ham star could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu come summer.
The London Stadium outfit won’t be willing to let go of their prized possession so easily, though, but an agreement can’t be ruled out if Madrid bring a juicy offer to the table and if the Brazilian also pushes for a move.