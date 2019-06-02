Report: Real Madrid are prepared to offer Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas to Manchester United in return for Paul Pogba

According to The Times, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to offer Welsh winger Gareth Bale to Manchester United in return for a summer move for French midfielder Paul Pogba.
The Spanish giants hope to offset some of Pogba’s transfer fees by sending Bale or more of the current squad the other way.
Madrid are open to including any of these players – French left-back Theo Hernandez, Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, Spanish midfielder Isco and goalkeeper Keylor Navas – in the deal, but manager Zinedine Zidane would prefer to retain the Spain international.
Pogba continues to be linked with a summer exit from Old Trafford, and he has also publicly declared he would love to play for Zidane one day.
The Red Devils were once keen on Bale, but given his recent frequent injuries and dip in form, it remains to be seen if they will fancy letting Pogba go just to finally land their man.
With goalkeeper David De Gea also linked with an exit, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be open to having Navas within his ranks, while the need for reinforcements in the middle of the park could also mean United are willing to have Isco or Rodriguez.
Madrid want Pogba badly, and Solskjaer might not be willing to hold on to the World Cup winner if he insists on leaving.
Perez is willing to work out a deal that will suit both clubs, but Bale’s £600,000-per-week wages could make things difficult as he will have to accept a significant pay-cut to join United.