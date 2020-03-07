Report: Real Madrid and Barcelona eye Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour

According to El Desmarque, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Billy Gilmour from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported by the Spanish publication that both Barcelona and Madrid are looking at the possible signing of the former Rangers youngster.
City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with the display of the 18-year-old midfielder during Chelsea’s 2-0 win Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London in the FA Cup this week, according to the report.
It has been added that Guardiola wants the Citizens to secure the services of the Scotland Under-21 international as soon as possible.
Stats
According to WhoScored, against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday evening, Gilmour played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.6%, won two headers, took 62 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made two tackles, one interception and two clearances.
So far this season, the Scotsman has played nine minutes in the Premier League, two FA Cup ties and two EFL Cup games for the Blues, according to WhoScored.
Unlikely Chelsea exit
Gilmour is only just starting to break into the Chelsea first team, and it is hard to see the Blues sell the teenager in the summer transfer window, as he is a player who can go on to become a star for Frank Lampard’s side in the coming years.