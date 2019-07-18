Report: Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham Hotspur but club won’t meet his £60 million asking price, could add Erik Lamela into the deal

According to The Sun, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but the North London club won’t meet the La Liga outfit’s £60 million asking price.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy just splashed the cash on France international Tanguy Ndombele, making the midfielder the club’s record signing.
While Tottenham don’t want to part with that much for Lo Celso, one option would be to add Erik Lamela into the deal.
The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, largely due to frequent injuries, and could be used as a makeweight to bring his fellow Argentine to the club.
Lamela featured in 33 games across all competitions last term – but only 10 were starts – scoring six goals and assisting twice.
Pochettino wants to add Lo Celso to his squad as he looks to challenge strongly for the Premier League title next term, but it remains to be seen if he is open to sacrificing one of his stars for the deal to go through.
Betis are preparing for the exit of the former Paris Saint-Germain man, though, as they are closing in on the £22.6 million signing of Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, but it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can land their man, with Manchester United also keen.