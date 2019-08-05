Report: Real Betis have withdrawn from any further negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over Giovani Lo Celso

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis have withdrawn from any further negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso, after becoming increasingly tired of dealing with chairman Daniel Levy.
The La Liga outfit are now attempting to sell the Argentina international to other suitors, with Napoli and Atletico Madrid keen on the midfielder.
Both clubs were interested in a move for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, but the Colombian is no longer on the market following Marco Asensio’s injury, and that has forced them to look towards Lo Celso.
Betis aren’t ready to sell the midfielder for anything less than £70 million, and Nabil Fekir’s arrival from Lyon as his replacement means he will be sold, as the club have to balance the books.
However, while manager Mauricio Pochettino wants his fellow Argentine, Levy’s refusal to meet the club’s demands could see Tottenham miss out on him.
Betis aren’t ready to resume negotiations with Spurs except they are willing to meet their asking price.
Mundo Deportivo claims reports in England that a deal has been agreed between both clubs are false, although Lo Celso and the North London club have agreed personal terms.
Pochettino is looking to boost his midfield ranks with the addition of the former Paris Saint-Germain man, and snapping him up will no doubt increase Tottenham’s chances of winning silverware this season, and Levy has to bring the cheque book out as they can’t afford to miss out on the player.