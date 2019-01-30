Report: Real Betis and Wolves eye move for Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen

According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of offloading Vincent Janssen during the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined from AZ Alkmaar on a four-year contract in 2016, for supposedly a fee of £18.6m.
However, he has failed to make an impact under Mauricio Pochettino, and is all set to leave the club. The Argentine said recently that the Dutch striker doesn’t feature in his plans, and that a move away from Spurs should work best for all parties involved.
La Liga outfit Real Betis are keen to sign Janssen, who is valued at £15m. Spurs want a permanent transfer for the player as he is surplus to requirements at the club.
Pochettino has used Fernando Llorente in absence of the injured Harry Kane, and included 20-year-old striker Kazaiah Sterling a place on the bench, ahead of Janssen, for their FA Cup defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
There have been interest from Premier League clubs as well with Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly keen on signing the out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur striker.