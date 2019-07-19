Report: RB Leipzig want Aston Villa target Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard recently admitted that versatile defender Ethan Ampadu will move elsewhere this summer in order to get regular games.
Newly promoted Premier League side Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing him, while Championship duo Cardiff and Swansea are both keen on the 8 times capped Welsh international.
However, latest reports from The Sun claims that Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are leading the race to sign the versatile youngster on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old wasn’t picked for Chelsea’s pre-season tour as he was asked to sort out his future plans for the upcoming season.
While it would have been beneficial for Ampadu to stay in England and play for a Premier League club, RB Leipzig’s offer of regular chances and Champions League football is equally tempting for the youngster.
Ampadu is a fantastic young talent, and Villa boss Dean Smith is believed to be an admirer of him. He can play as a centre-back and is equally adept at playing in the midfield.