Report: RB Leipzig offer Timo Werner new deal that includes £61million exit clause for Liverpool and Manchester City

RB Leipzig have offered German striker Timo Werner a new improved deal, according to Bild.
The contract includes a £61million release clause for 10 specific clubs, including Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City.
FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich are some of the other clubs included in the deal.
The 22-year-old is understood to be interesting the Reds, while he has also name-dropped the Etihad Stadium outfit as one of the clubs he would love to play for.
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has already made it clear that Werner, whose current contract ends in 2020 will not be sold this summer if he doesn’t sign an extension first.
Liverpool already have enough depth in attack, and the same can be said of the star-studded Manchester City.
However, Werner has everything it takes to improve both sides given his prolific nature in front of goal.
The Germany international has scored 14 goals in 25 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season, adding to the 21 goals he registered last season, and could prove to be a hit in England if snapped up by either club.