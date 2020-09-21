Report: RB Leipzig have pipped Leeds United to Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol

According to The Mirror’s David Anderson, Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have pipped Leeds United to the signature of Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Leeds have lost out on Croatia Under-21 centre-half Josko Gvardiol to RB Leipzig. Leeds had a £19.6m fee accepted by Dinamo Zagreb, but Gvardiol has chosen Leipzig because he feels it is a better career move, even though Leeds offered better personal terms. #LUFC — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 21, 2020

Leeds could not be faulted in their efforts to sign Gvardiol and their four-year contract offer is more than he will receive at Leipzig. Ultimately Gvardiol sees Leipzig as a better move because they regularly qualify for the CL and reached last season’s semis. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 21, 2020

The Elland Road side had a £19.6 million bid accepted by the Croatian outfit, but the teenager wasn’t keen on moving to Yorkshire.





Gvardiol has rejected Leeds for Leipzig because he feels it is a better move for his career as he looks to continue his development.

The Whites even offered better personal terms compared to the Germans, but the 18-year-old rejected their offer and is now set to join Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen his defence, and the talented Gvardiol was identified as one for the future having been watched by the likes of Bayern Munich.

The 6ft 2in youngster, who can also play at left-back, played just 11 league games last term, but he has the potential to become one of the best defenders Croatia has ever produced going by how highly rated he is back home.

Leeds will have to look elsewhere for the centre-back they want, and missing out on Gvardiol is another blow after Brighton knocked back their bid for Haydon Roberts last week.