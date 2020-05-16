Report: RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner wants to join Liverpool this summer or remain at the Bundesliga side till next summer

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the wish of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is to join Liverpool this summer or remain with the Bundesliga club till next summer before revisiting the matter.
The Germany international has three years left on his current contract, with a different release clause that can be activated at the end of each of the next three summers.
Werner is available for £54 million this summer, £36 million in the summer of 2021 and £22 million in 2022.
Ornstein reveals that each clause is active from the start of each summer transfer window and expires on June 15 of every year.
The representatives of the 24-year-old have spoken with Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United, but a personal talk with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has convinced him beyond any doubt that a move to Anfield is best for him, with the quality of players, playing style and the environment available at the Merseyside giants all playing huge roles in his decision.
While Leipzig are said to be willing to accept offers of around £45 million in the coming weeks, Liverpool aren’t planning to conduct any major business this summer due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
With 27 goals in 36 appearances this term to his name, Werner will no doubt be a quality addition to the Liverpool attack, and while Klopp is keen to bolster his squad, it remains to be seen what the plan will be when the transfer window opens.