Report: Raul Jimenez close to making permanent Wolves transfer

Wolves fans will be excited to hear the news that star player Raul Jimenez could make his loan move permanent in the summer.
The 27-year-old joined the Premier League outfit on loan during the summer transfer window from Benfica, and made a strong impact for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Portuguese giants are now ready to sanction the departure of £30m-rated Jimenez to Wolves after winning 10-0 without him.
The Mexico international has been a huge hit at Molineux with nine goals and five assists in 26 Premier League appearances since joining them on loan from the Lisbon giants.
The report claims that Wolves’ wealthy Chinese owners have a chance to make the deal permanent this summer for £30m as Benfica won’t stand in the way of Jimenez if the Premier League side meet that fee.
He has proved to be instrumental for Wolves’ success this season, and surely the club would do everything to keep him beyond the summer.
Jimenez has been a favourite among the Wolves fans and the report will surely excite them.