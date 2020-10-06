Report: Raphinha didn’t want Leeds United move this summer

According to French journalist

Mohamed Toubache-TER (via GFFN), Raphinha’s move to Leeds United occurred against the will of the player as he wanted to stay for another 12 months.

The 23-year-old was in tears on Sunday after his last game for Rennes, and key players were so outraged that they ask the club’s president to pull the plug on the Leeds deal.





The possible transfer of Raphinha to Leeds United is occurring against the will of the player, who was in tears on Sunday & wanted to stay for another 12 months – the Rennes dressing room were so outraged that key players complained to the president. https://t.co/3zmDMVoJEq — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 5, 2020

Concernant @raphinhab11_, il a quitté ses partenaires en pleurs hier après le #SRFCSDR.

Le joueur ne voulait absolument pas quitter le Stade Rennais.

Le joueur a pris connaissance de l’offre de Leeds, veille de match. #SRFC https://t.co/TNPycBCf0T — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) October 5, 2020

Raphinha reportedly found out about Leeds’ offer on Saturday, and has since been announced as their last signing of the summer transfer window.

🙌 #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from @staderennais — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 5, 2020

While Rennes’ decision to sell the Brazilian to the Elland Road outfit wasn’t a popular one, the player will now look to put everything behind him and prove himself in the English top-flight.

Raphinha has revealed that moving to the Premier League is a dream come true for him, and he is looking forward to working under the “really demanding” Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The forward watched Leeds’ games against Liverpool and Manchester City and was enchanted with the style of play, and it will be interesting to see whether he can prove his quality in England having done so in Portugal and France.