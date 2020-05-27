Report: Rangers yet to make a decision on Florian Kamberi

Glasgow Rangers are close to signing Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal but the Ibrox club are ‘yet to make a decision’ on Florian Kamberi.

According to reports from the Daily Record, the Gers have not decided whether to sign Kamberi on a permanent deal from Hibernian.

Rangers signed Kamberi on loan in January, and the 25-year-old striker has impressed for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Kamberi has made nine appearances for Rangers during his loan spell but he was used mostly as a sub. He has scored just once at Rangers, and the Ibrox club are undecided about what to do with him.

The striker’s deal is up next month. If Rangers want to sign him permanently then they would need to agree a fee with Hibs to buy him or extend his loan.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers agree to keep him on a short-term deal to cover the completion of their 2019-20 Europa League run.

The Scottish club are waiting to see how UEFA will complete the 2019-20 Champions and Europa League competitions.

Kamberi played in the first game against Bayer Leverkusen where Rangers lost 3-1.

He has already stated his desire to stay at the Ibrox club but it remains to be seen what Rangers do with him.