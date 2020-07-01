Report: Rangers winger Jake Hastie on Motherwell’s radar

Rangers have told Jake Hastie that he can leave the Ibrox club on loan in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that Rangers and Motherwell are in talks over the transfer of the 21-year-old winger Gers manager Steven Gerrard described as “a talented young player” on the club’s official website in May 2019.





2019-20 season

Hastie moved to Rangers from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell in the summer of 2019, with the Gers paying a compensation fee of £350,000, as reported by The Rotherham Advertiser.

The Scotland Under-21 international was immediately sent out on loan to Rotherham United in England.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the youngster scored three goals in 14 League One appearances for the Miller this past season before being recalled by Rangers in the January transfer window.

Leaving Rangers again

Hastie has not made an impact at Rangers, and it seems that manager Gerrard does not think that he is ready to be part of his first-team squad yet.

A loan spell back at his former club Motherwell would help the Scotland Under-21 international winger in his development and progress as a footballer.

Motherwell are an ambitious club who finished third in the Scottish Premiership this past season.