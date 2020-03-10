Report: Rangers will not sign Sheyi Ojo permanently from Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Rangers do not plan to make Sheyi Ojo’s loan deal from Liverpool permanent.
Ojo joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the summer of 2019.
Much was expected of the 22-year-old winger when he arrived at Ibrox, but he has failed to make a huge impact at the Gers.
Although the former England Under-21 international has played well on occasions, the youngster has struggled to be consistent.
So far this season, Ojo has made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
The winger has also made made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for Steven Gerrard’s side this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
According to Football Insider, Rangers considered signing Ojo on a permanent deal in the early months of the season, but they have now decided not to pursue that option.
Permanent Liverpool exit?
Ojo has been on the books of Liverpool since 2011, but the winger has failed to break into the first team.
Having been out on loan at various clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham in the past, perhaps the best option for the winger in the summer of 2020 would be to find a permanent home for himself instead of going out on loan again.