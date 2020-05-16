Report: Rangers will not make Sheyi Ojo’s loan deal from Liverpool permanent

According to Football Insider, Rangers will not keep Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool next season.
Ojo joined Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers on loan from Premier League club Liverpool on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019.
Football Insider has claimed that the Gers do not plan to make the 22-year-old winger’s loan deal permanent.
This means that Ojo will likely go back to Liverpool next week, with Sky Sports reporting that the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season could be ended next week.
Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game.
The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Ojo has made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season.
The Liverpool-owned winger has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gers so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
It remains to be seen if Ojo is able to break into the Liverpool team next season.