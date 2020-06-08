Report: Rangers want Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster on loan

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that Rangers want to sign the 20-year-old striker on a loan deal this summer.





The England Under-21 international striker is currently on loan at Swansea in the Championship in England from the Reds.

According to The Scottish Sun, Swansea City manager Steve Cooper wants the 20-year-old back at the Liberty Stadium on loan next season as well, but he fears that the prospect of playing European football at Rangers next season could sway Brewster.

Stats

Brewster joined Swansea on loan from Premier League club Liverpool in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made 10 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for the Swans, scoring four goals in the process.

Good move for Rhian Brewster?

Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe are the two main strikers at Rangers, which means that Brewster will struggle for regular playing time at the Gers next season.

Morelos is likely to stay as the first-choice striker, meaning that the Liverpool-owned youngster will have to compete with Defoe, and that might not suit him as he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.