Report: Rangers want Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella

Rangers are interested in signing Liverpool defensive midfielder Pedro Chirivella in the summer transfer window, according to Goal.com.

Chirivella is out of contract at Liverpool this summer, and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers reportedly want to secure the services of the 22-year-old on a free transfer.

The Reds have offered the youngster a new five-year contract, but the player is undecided over his future, according to the report.

According to Goal.com, Rangers have taken a closer look at the Spaniard, with manager Gerrard “receiving glowing reports about the player’s professionalism, training efforts and tactical nous.”

Joining Rangers

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are a global brand, and one can understand the temptation for any (young) player to say at Anfield.

However, Chirivella has made just one appearance in the Premier League for the Reds so far in his career, and is going to be a bit-part player for the first team for the foreseeable future.

The defensive midfielder has also been out on loan to Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Extremadura in recent years.

Rangers are a massive club, and with Gerrard in charge, a move to Ibrox would see Chirivella get more playing time and progress as a footballer.

Staying at Liverpool and warming the substitutes’ bench is not going to help Chirivella develop.