Report: Rangers want Leeds striker Kemar Roofe if Alfredo Morelos leaves Ibrox

Glasgow Rangers do not want to see their star striker Alfredo Morelos leave the Ibrox club this summer but in case he departs, Steven Gerrard has a readymade replacement being lined up.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Serie A giants AC Milan are set to join the race for Morelos who is also wanted by a host of clubs including Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.
Morelos scored 18 goals in all competitions for Rangers in his debut season, and enjoyed his best-ever campaign last term under Steven Gerrard where he scored 30 goals in all competitions.
He is showing good form already, having scored a hattrick in Rangers’ Europa League qualifier against St Joseph’s.
The report claims that Rangers have identified Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe as a potential option if Morelos leaves the Gers this summer.
Roofe enjoyed a fantastic 2018/19 campaign under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds where he scored 15 goals in all competitions.
The 26-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at Leeds, and the Yorkshire club could be tempted to cash in on him if the value is right.
Roofe has improved on his all-round game under Bielsa and he would be a terrific signing for Rangers.
The striker suffered an ankle injury during pre-season and will miss the start of the next season after being ruled out for four weeks.