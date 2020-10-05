Report: Rangers want Juninho Bacuna today

Rangers are interested in bringing Juninho Bacuna to Ibrox today, according to The Sun (Transfer Live blog, 11:06, 5 October, 2020).

It has been reported that Steven Gerrard’s side have made an initial approach for the midfielder, but his club Huddersfield Town in the Championship in England have turned it down.





The Scottish Premiership giants want to sign the 23-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer, according to the report.

Huddersfield Town spell

Bacuna has been on the books of Huddersfield since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Groningen.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old midfielder has played four times in the Championship for Huddersfield so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the youngster made 25 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Championship for Huddersfield, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2018-19, the Curacao international made 16 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Huddersfield, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Bongani Zungu to Rangers?

Meanwhile, Kickoff has claimed that Rangers are close to agreeing a fee with French club Amiens over the signing of Bongani Zungu.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder made 10 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Amiens last season.