Report: Rangers want Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu

According to France Football (via GFFN), Rangers want Amiens defensive midfielder Bongani Zungu this summer and have already made an approach for his signature.

The South African international is also wanted by La Liga side RCD Mallorca and was approached in January.





With Amiens relegated to the Ligue 2, Zungu wants to move on, and around £2 million could be enough for Rangers to land his signature.

The Ibrox outfit have asked about the quality of the 27-year-old from various sources, but they also face competition for his services from Strasbourg.

Stopping Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title is Rangers’ main objective for next season, and landing a quality player like Zungu will help boost their chances.

They have already made four summer signings with Jermain Defoe and Ianis Hagi joining permanently and Calvin Bassey and Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin also agreeing deals, and more power is needed in the middle of the park.

Zungu featured in 24 games across all competitions for Amiens this season and the 6ft powerhouse brings quality experience to the table having featured for Portuguese top-flight side Vitória Guimarães and South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and University of Pretoria in the past.