Report: Rangers target Lyle Taylor is now up for sale

Glasgow Rangers have received a massive boost in the race to sign Lyle Taylor in the January transfer window. The Ibrox club, however, could face competition from the likes of West Brom, Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.
According to reports from the South London Press, Charlton Athletic will now listen to offers for their star striker who has rejected a new contract offer at The Valley.
Addicks offered Taylor a lucrative new deal but he has refused to commit his future. Only a year ago, Charlton lost Karlan Grant, whose contract was running down, to Huddersfield. It seems that they have found themselves in a similar situation once again.
There is no shortage of interest in the 29-year-old striker who has scored 28 goals in 54 league games for the Addicks. He has scored seven goals from 13 appearances so far this season.
While he is not on the transfer list, Charlton will listen to offers for him.
The news will come as a huge boost for Rangers who are interested in securing his signature. Sky Sports reported last month that the Gers are showing interest in the Montserrat international, and his latest development could pave the way for a potential move to the Ibrox.