Report: Rangers target Florian Kamberi flies back to Switzerland

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, Rangers target Florian Kamberi has flown back to Switzerland.

Rangers want to sign Kamberi from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the summer transfer window, but only on a loan deal, according to the report.





It has been further claimed that Steven Gerrard’s side have also made contact regarding the return of the 25-year-old forward to Ibrox, but Hibernian want to sell him as he has just a year left on his current contract.

The Glasgow Evening Times has claimed that His have given Kamberi a leave of absence to return to Switzerland.

St Gallen, Young Boys and Basel in his homeland are reported to be interested in the forward, according to the report.

No Rangers transfer this summer?

If Rangers are not willing to sign Kamberi on a permanent contract this summer, then it is hard to see the Swiss forward move to Gerrard’s team.

The former Grasshopper forward spent the second half of this past season on loan at Rangers after joining the Gers from Hibs.

Rangers do have two brilliant strikers in Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but they do need another player for that position in order to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic throughout next season in the Scottish Premiership title race.