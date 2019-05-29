Report: Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty could leave Ibrox this summer

Glasgow Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has failed to live up to expectations during his second spell at Glasgow, and he could leave the Ibrox club this summer.
According to reports from The Scotsman, Lafferty could be heading towards the Ibrox exit door, with Apollon Limassol expressing an interest in the Northern Ireland international.
Lafferty, who has won three Scottish Premiership titles with the Gers, rejoined the club for a second spell last summer from Hearts for a fee of £500,000. He has managed only seven goals in all competitions and failed to start in a single Scottish Premiership game since the arrival of Jermain Defoe in January.
Lafferty appears to be on borrowed time at the club, and the 31-year-old could be on his way to Cyprus this summer. Rangers are already active in the summer transfer window and are expected to sign Greg Stewart after he was released from Birmingham City.
Although Rangers will be needing depth in the squad to compete in all competitions, Lafferty doesn’t seem to be in Steven Gerrard’s long term plans. Therefore, a move away from Ibrox will be beneficial for all parties involved.