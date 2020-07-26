Report: Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos wants to join Lille

According to RMC Sport, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 giants Lille after the club’s Director of Football Luis Campos met with him to present the club’s project to him.

Info #RMCsport : Le #Losc a trouvé un accord avec #Morelos. Luis Campos a fait un rdv avec Alfredo Morelos pour lui présenter le projet. Le joueur a envie de rejoindre Lille. Négociations qui démarrent entre le #LOSC et les Rangers. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 26, 2020

The Colombian wants to join Lille having been convinced following the meeting, and negotiations between them and Rangers are expected to start very soon.





Morelos has spent the last three seasons at Ibrox, scoring 77 goals in 137 games across all competitions and establishing himself as one of the best finishers in the Scottish Premiership.

Lille want another striker with Victor Osimhen off to Napoli, and they reckon the Rangers star will be a perfect replacement.

Steven Gerrard’s side reportedly value the 24-year-old around £20 million, and it remains to be seen if they will look to cash in on him given the financial constraints the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

Morelos bagged 12 league goals in 26 appearances for the Light Blues this term, with 14 others coming in the Europa League qualifying round and group stages, and he will be keen to join a club like Lille who have become constant challengers for Europe and the Ligue 1 title.