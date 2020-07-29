Report: Rangers set to complete the signing of Tony Weston

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bring in a new striker to the Ibrox club this summer.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Gers are set to complete the signing of 16-year-old Blackpool striker Tony Weston.





The report claims that Rangers are set to sign him within the next 24 hours. The Ibrox club will pay a fee thought to be in the region of £250,000 to secure the signature of the highly-rated young talent.

A host of clubs have shown interest in Weston for several months. Southampton and newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United have been tracking his progress for a while, but the pull of Steven Gerrard has helped him to choose Rangers over other suitors.

The youngster, who grew up four doors away from Gerrard’s childhood home, feels that a move to Rangers is perfect for his development.

Weston is yet to speak to Gerrard about the move but Rangers are edging closer to securing his signature after months of discussions over a move.

He scored 14 goals for the youth team at Bloomfield Road last season, and would be a smart signing for Rangers.

The Gers, however, need to sign a top-quality striker this summer, with Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos likely to leave the club.