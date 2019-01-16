Report: Rangers reject loan offer for Ross McCrorie

Glasgow Rangers have rejected an offer from Scottish Premiership rival Dundee to let young talent Ross McCrorie leave the Ibrox club on loan in January.
The Gers are trying to negotiate a deal with Dundee that will see Glen Kamara heading to the Ibrox club this month after Rangers had already agreed a pre-contract agreement with the 23-year-old.
According to a report from the Daily Record, Dundee proposed the idea of a swap deal where McCrorie would leave the Ibrox club on loan, but the Gers have rejected the move.
Rangers will sign Kamara on a free transfer but they are in discussion with Dundee to bring him this month. However, they are not wiling to entertain the idea of a swap deal involving McCrorie who has been highly praised by Steven Gerrard.
The 20-year-old is an outstanding young talent, and he was superb for the Gers during their recent Old Firm clash. Gerrard rates him very highly, and therefore, the decision to keep him in the side, especially when Rangers are challenging for the title makes a lot of sense.