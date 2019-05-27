Report: Rangers ready to launch second bid for George Edmundson

Glasgow Rangers are trying to bring George Edmundson to the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window, and are reportedly planning to launch a second bid for him.
According to a report from Sky Sports, the 21-year-old defender is keen to join the Ibrox club, and has submitted a transfer request after Rangers saw a bid for the defender rejected earlier this week.
The Gers made a bid in excess of £500,000 for the Oldham Athletic centre-back, but that offer had been turned down by the Latics, who are looking for a fee of around £1 million.
However, according to reports from the Daily Record, Rangers’ opening bid was around £400,000. The Ibrox outfit are now planning to offer in the region of £500,000 plus add-ons for the defender.
Rangers are not willing to meet Oldham’s asking price, and it remains to be seen whether the second bid would be enough to prise him away from the Boundary Park.
Steven Gerrard needs to add to his defensive options after Joe Worrall returned to Nottingham Forrest following the end of his loan spell.
Although the Gers may need to land an experienced defender, Edmundson could prove to be an incredibly shrewd signing if they can land him.