Report: Rangers preparing third bid for George Edmundson

Glasgow Rangers are confident of bringing George Edmundson to the Ibrox club in the summer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Oldham have rejected two bids from Rangers already for the highly rated 21-year-old defender.
However, the Gers are expected to return to the negotiation table, and Steven Gerrard’s side are confident of sealing a deal for the youngster.
Rangers submitted an initial offer in the region of £400,000, which was rejected last week. The Ibrox outfit followed up with an improved £500,000 bid but it has also been knocked back on Sunday night.
The report claims that a host of English clubs including Wigan Athletic, Stoke City and Derby County are all showing a keen interest in signing the young defender.
The League Two club are desperate to start a bidding war for the stopper who has rejected the chance of signing a new deal at the club.
He has already handed in a transfer request and the player is keen on a move to Glasgow.
Oldham are holding out for £1m, but Rangers are confident of getting the deal done at a reduced price.