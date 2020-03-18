Report: Rangers not entirely convinced by Ianis Hagi

According to Football Insider, Rangers have not yet been convinced by Ianis Hagi.
Hagi joined Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old – who can also operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward – has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
The Romania international has also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Steven Gerrard’s side, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.
According to Football Insider, Rangers are still considering whether or not to make Hagi’s loan deal permanent and are not entirely convinced by the youngster.
The report has added that the Gers have doubts over the youngster’s “reliability and consistency”.
No need to rush
With the season suspended at the moment, Rangers should not rush into making a decision on the future of Hagi yet.
Let the season resume, and then Rangers can evaluate the Romania international attacking player.
The Gers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, and have a game in hand.