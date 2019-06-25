Report: Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter set for Ibrox exit

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has struggled to make an impact for Steven Gerrard’s side at Ibrox, and he could be offloaded this summer.
According to a report in The Scottish Sun, Rangers midfielder Rossiter will not be at Ibrox next season.
Rangers are expected to remain busy this summer and Gerrard will be looking to offload some of the players to free up the space for new additions.
The report claims that Rossiter is among five Gers players Gerrard does not plan to include in his squad for the upcoming season.
Kyle Lafferty, Eros Grezda, Graham Dorrans and Jason Holt are the other Rangers players who are likely to leave the Ibrox club this summer.
Rossiter joined Rangers in 2016 from Liverpool, but it seems his time at Ibrox is coming to an end.
The 22-year-old is a highly talented young midfielder, but he has struggled to make an impact at Rangers.
He has struggled with injuries and it seems Gerrard has decided to move on. Rossiter spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Bury.