Report: Rangers make offer for Sekou Gassama

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are interested in signing Sekou Gassama from Valladolid in the January transfer window, according to TMW.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Rangers have already made an offer of €3 million (£2.71 million) for the 25-year-old forward.





The report has claimed of interest in the Senegalese from German club Hertha Berlin as well, with the forward having joined CF Fuenlabrada in Spain’s second tier on loan from Valladolid in the January transfer window.

Gassama actually joined Valladolid on a permanent contract from Almeria in January 2020 before being immediately moved to CF Fuenlabrad on loan until the end of the season.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gassama made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the Segunda Division for Almeria in the first half of the season, scoring six goals in the process.

The 25-year-old has made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Segunda Division for CF Fuenlabrad since his loan switch in January, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Mark Warburton link

Interestingly, Gassama was linked with a move to former Rangers manager Mark Warburton’s current club, Queens Park Rangers, earlier in the season.

According to The Sun (print edition, page 61, September 22, 2019), QPR in the Championship in England were planning to make a move for the forward in the January transfer window.