Report: Rangers make decision on Bongani Zungu

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have decided not to bring Bongani Zungu to Ibrox, according to Courier Picard.

It has been reported that Rangers were interested in signing the 27-year-old South Africa international midfielder, who has compared to Manchester United star Nemanja Matic by his former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane in The Daily Record in July 2020.





The experienced midfielder was all set to sign for Rangers, but the Gers found out in his medical that he is overweight and decided to walk away.

Strange decision from Rangers?



It does seem quite a quite decision from Rangers to not go ahead with a deal for Zungu.

True, the Gers found out that he is overweight, but that is not something that could have been sorted.

After all, for the South Africa international midfielder, it is off-season, and with some intense training and gym work, he would have got into shape.

While Rangers manager Gerrard would ideally like someone to come in and hit the ground running, the Ibrox club should understand that it will take a while for players.

The Gers have won all three of their Scottish Premiership games so far this season.