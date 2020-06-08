Report: Rangers make approach for Rhian Brewster loan deal

Rangers have officially made an approach for Liverpool-owned striker Rhian Brewster, according to Read Liverpool.

It has been reported that Rangers want to sign Brewster on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign.





The report has claimed that Steven Gerrard’s side have officially approached the representatives of the 20-year-old striker, who is on loan at Swansea City in the Championship in England.

This report in Read Liverpool comes just hours after The Scottish Sun claimed that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to sign the youngster on a loan deal this summer.

Steven Gerrard rates Rhian Brewster highly

Rangers manager Gerrard knows Brewster well, with the former England international midfielder having worked with the striker when he was in charge of the Liverpool Under-18 side.

Talksport has previously quoted Gerrard as saying about Brewster: “We all know he has got the talent and the ability.

“If Rhian wants to go far and stay at the top, if he can put in that work rate and relentless running, that’s how he’s going to get the better of most defenders.”

Good signing for Liverpool?

Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe are the two main strikers at Rangers at the moment, and it is unlikely that Brewster will be able to beat them to a place in the starting lineup next season.

However, Gerrard needs a strong and competitive attacking unit to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season, and the signing of Brewster will give him an option on the bench.