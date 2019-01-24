Report: Rangers likely to miss out on Karlan Grant as Huddersfield close in on deal for Charlton forward

Glasgow Rangers have suffered a blow in the race to sign Karlan Grant after reports emerged that Premier League outfit Huddersfield are closing in on deal for Charlton forward.
The Ibrox club have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ahearne-Grant during the January transfer window. The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that the Gers are looking to reach a pre-contract agreement with the Charlton Athletic striker.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was reportedly keen to sign the 21-year-old, while Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that the striker is “weighing up his options”.
However, latest report from the Daily Mail claims that rock-bottom Premier League club Huddersfield are ‘closing in’ on a £2million deal for the Charlton Athletic striker.
Grant, who has been in superb form this season having scored 14 goals in League One this season, is out of contract at the end of the season.
Charlton are looking to cash in on him now, and it seems Huddersfield have stolen a march on other potential suitors.
Rangers landed Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe on loan, and reached pre-contract agreements with midfielder Glen Kamara and winger Jordan Jones this month.