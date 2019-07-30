Report: Rangers keen on Daniel Sturridge but move unlikely

Glasgow Rangers are almost done with their transfers this summer but Steven Gerrard is still looking to bring one quality attacker to the Ibrox club.
According to reports from Fanatik (h/t Sport Witness), the Gers are heavily interested in signing Daniel Sturridge who is a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer.
The 29-year-old, who won two Champions League titles in his career, has been linked with a potential reunion with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, but it seems Rangers could lose him to Trabzonspor who are leading the race for his signature.
Gerrard rates Sturridge highly, and in 2017 he claimed that the England striker has the capability to conjure up world-class moments.
“I’m sure if someone came along with a huge, huge offer and Daniel wanted it there could be a solution there, but as it stands right now Liverpool need Daniel Sturridge and I can’t see him going anywhere short term,” said Gerrard.
“He’s capable of world-class moments and performances and I think Liverpool are on the verge of something really big under this manager.”
The Turkish champions are reportedly in talks with Sturridge, and are looking to secure a deal for the attacker whose career has been blighted by injuries.
Rangers are keen to sign him but they are struggling to meet his wage demands. Sturridge has a lot of football left in him but a move to the Ibrox is unlikely unless he reduces his wage demands.