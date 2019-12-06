Report: Rangers keen on Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy

According to French newspaper The Courrier Picard (via The Scottish Sun), Rangers are keen on Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy and are monitoring him ahead of a move.
Leicester City also have an eye on the 23-year-old, and both Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers could soon be battling for his signature.
Guirassy has four goals in 13 Ligue 1 games this term, and he is also attracting interests from Italian trio Roma, Bologna and Chievo and clubs in Spain.
Rangers aren’t short of options in the striking department, with both Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe firing on all cylinders this term.
However, the Colombian is bound to leave at the end of the season, with some clubs even keen to lure him away from Ibrox in January, and the Light Blues are preparing ahead of his departure.
Guirassy cost Amiens £5 million during the summer after his loan from Koln was made permanent, and is under contract until 2022.
Rangers, Leicester and other suitors will have to part with more to have a chance of landing him.
At 6ft 2in, the French youth international is a huge aerial threat, and would add another dimension to the Rangers attack.