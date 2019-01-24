Report: Rangers hoping to bring Glen Kamara to Ibrox in January

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to bring Glen Kamara to Ibrox in the January transfer window.
The Gers have already agreed a pre-contract deal to bring Kamara to the Ibrox at the end of the season.
However, Dundee do not want to lose him for nothing, and are looking to offload the player to Rangers now in the January transfer window.
Dundee boss Jim McIntrye previously said that he wants Rangers to sign the 23-year-old midfielder this month as the player is finding it difficult to focus on the job.
According to reports from TeamTalk, Rangers are confident of getting a deal for Kamara this month. Gerrard wants the midfielder at the earliest, and Dundee are open to doing a deal.
The Gers have already signed Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe to Ibrox during the January transfer window, but Gerrard is keen to add more players.
The Finland international has made 18 league and cup appearances for Dundee this season, and would be a superb signing for the club.
Rangers have wealth of midfield talents in their ranks, and it remains to be seen whether they can get Kamara before the transfer deadline day.