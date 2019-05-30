Report: Rangers hopeful of signing Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is still hopeful of bringing Ryan Kent to Ibrox this summer, according to reports from the Daily Record.
The 22-year-old impressed heavily under Gerrard during his loan spell last season. The Gers are looking to sign him again on loan, but they may not succeed in doing so.
The report claims that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to take a close look at Kent during his club’s pre-season schedule. He has received glowing reports on Kent’s performance at Rangers and wants to have a look at him before making a decision.
Kent won Scotland’s young player of the year award last season, and Gerrard remains hopeful of signing him for another season, albeit temporarily.
The Sun earlier this week reported that Aston Villa, who will play in the Premier League next season, are keen to purchase Kent in a £10m deal.
The Liverpool legend has already stated his case to the Anfield hierarchy, and as it stands, Kent’s future largely depends on how Klopp perceives him.
Rangers are also hoping to secure a loan deal for England Under-21 international Sheyi Ojo. While Klopp is open to letting Ojo leave, he is more reluctant to make any quick decision over Kent’s future.