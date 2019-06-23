Report: Rangers have told Kyle Lafferty, Graham Dorrans, Eros Grezda and Jason Holt to find themselves new clubs

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers have told Kyle Lafferty, Graham Dorrans, Eros Grezda and Jason Holt to find themselves new clubs after they were left behind as the squad flew out to Portugal for pre-season training.
Manager Steven Gerrard has made it clear he does not see a future for any of them as he looks to make necessary squad changes ahead of next season.
The Light Blues want to challenge Celtic for the three domestic prizes next term after the Hoops made it three domestic trebles in a row last term, and they need to improve their squad quality to have a chance.
Dorrans, who has struggled to impress at Rangers following his move from West Bromwich Albion two summers ago, made just three appearances last season due to an injury.
Holt spent the whole season on loan at Fleetwood Town, but didn’t do enough to convince Gerrard and is set to move to Queen Park Rangers, while Lafferty is firmly behind Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe in the pecking order.
The Northern Irish international arrived Ibrox from Hearts last August, but has particularly struggled to make any sort of impact.
It remains to be seen if more exits are on the cards at Rangers, but more arrivals can be expected as Gerrard’s squad rebuilding goes on.