Report: Rangers eye move for Greg Stewart on free transfer

Glasgow Rangers are aiming to bring Greg Stewart to the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window, according to reports from the Daily Record.
The 29-year-old has been on loan at Aberdeen from Birmingham for the second half of the season.
The report claims that the Gers will attempt to snap up the striker on a free transfer when his contract expires at City.
Stewart joined the Blues in 2016 and has been loaned back to Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.
He scored against Rangers already this season during his stint at Rugby Park. He managed eight goals during his first loan spell before joining the Dons in January.
The report adds that Gerrard is an admirer of the player. Stewart is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front line.
Rangers have already snapped up Jordan Jones from Kilmarnock on a free transfer, and are now looking to sign Stewart on Bosman too.