Report: Rangers dismiss Dwight Gayle transfer rumours

Glasgow Rangers have been linked with a move to bring Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle to Ibrox in the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old has struggled for minutes at St James’ Park under Steve Bruce this season. The former Crystal Palace striker, who scored 24 goals in the Championship for Norwich City last season, has made just one Premier League start this season, and is yet to score.
Gayle was left out of the 18-man squad that travelled to Rochdale in the FA Cup third round on the weekend. And it was speculated that he could be heading for Rangers. It was speculated that Rangers have opened talks with Newcastle over a loan deal until the end of the season.
However, according to the Daily Record, Rangers are not even aware of a move for the striker, and certainly, there have been no talks between the two clubs.
Gayle has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind club-record signing Joelinton. The Brazilian has not hit the heights at Tyneside, scoring one goal in 18 league appearances.