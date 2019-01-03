Report: Rangers could renew interest in signing Jermain Defoe

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to land a striker and the Gers boss could try to bring Jermain Defoe to Ibrox in January.
The 36-year-old has struggled for regular games at AFC Bournemouth, and he will be allowed to leave the club in January. Bournemouth could be willing to send him on loan, and there won’t be any shortage of admirers.
Defoe has managed four appearances this season as a substitute, and could be looking to leave the club in search of regular games.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could be ready to renew his interest, and “would push the boat out to land” Defoe if a deal can be done.
Gerrard reportedly wanted to sign Defoe during the summer transfer window but was priced out of a move.
Rangers could face strong competition from Championship clubs – Leeds and Sheffield United – both are reportedly vying for his signature.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa have Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts as strike options, but Defoe would add immense quality to the side.
Defoe is on a high wage package at Bournemouth, and he will have to accept a massive drop in wages to continue his career with Rangers or Leeds.