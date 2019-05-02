Report: Rangers close to signing Steven Davis permanently

Glasgow Rangers signed Steven Davis during the January transfer window and the Gers are now looking to keep him at the Ibrox full time.
The 34-year-old is out of contract at Southampton in the summer, and Rangers are “on the verge” of an agreement with the 108 cap Northern Ireland international.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, the Gers are set to secure a deal to bring the midfielder to Ibrox on a permanent basis. Talks over a permanent deal are at an advanced stage with Davis, and a move is on the verge of completion.
The midfielder took a while to settle in at Ibrox but has gradually evolved as a key player for Steven Gerrard. He has now hit his stride again and impressed everyone with a number of impressive displays in the Rangers midfield.
Davis must have taken a significant pay cut from his £60k-a-year deal at Southampton, as he is likely to head to Ibrox permanently on a free transfer.
He would become Rangers’ third signing of the summer transfer window – hang on, it hasn’t even begun yet – with Jordan Jones and Jake Hastie being the other two, after both of them signed pre-contract agreements, from Kilmarnock and Motherwell respectively.