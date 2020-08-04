Report: Rangers close to sealing summer move for Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe

According to HLN, Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe is close to sealing a move to Rangers after both clubs reached an agreement.

The clubs have an agreement. — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 4, 2020

The 27-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal and is expected to be lining up for the Ibrox outfit in the coming days.





Roofe joined the Belgian top-flight side from Leeds United last summer but had an injury-ridden campaign.

Nevertheless, he ended up with seven goals in 15 games across all competitions and will be a great addition to the Rangers’ attack if he can stay fit.

Roofe is highly rated by Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa who wasn’t happy to see him leave last summer after he scored 15 league goals in 33 Championship games.

Rangers need another striker with Alfredo Morelos likely to leave if a suitable offer is tabled, and the former Leeds star will be a perfect replacement.

Florian Kamberi has rejected Rangers’ two-year deal and is off to Switzerland following his loan deal from Hibernian in January, while the ageing Jermain Defoe is currently sidelined with an injury.

Roofe joined Anderlecht because he wanted European football, and the Light Blues are able to offer that as they look to play in the Europa League again next term.

Steven Gerrard’s side will look to stop Celtic’s dominance this term, and they will hope the English striker can help them land the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title.