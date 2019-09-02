Report: Rangers close to agreeing permanent deal for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Rangers are close to agreeing a permanent deal for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.
The transfer fee is expected to be in region of £6 – £7 million, and personal terms are set to be decided and a medical conducted once both clubs reach a conclusion.
Kent spent last season on loan with Steven Gerrard’s side, emerging as the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after ending the campaign with six goals and nine assists in 43 games.
The 22-year-old was linked with Leeds all summer, but the English Championship outfit were eyeing a loan deal while Liverpool only wanted to sell.
The Anfield outfit initially demanded £12 million for the permanent services of Kent from Rangers and other interested suitors, but they now look poised to allow him leave for much less as he is clearly not in manager Jurgen Klopp’s plans.
The summer transfer deadline shuts tonight, and the Light Blues are expected to wrap up the deal today having been after the winger since the end of his loan term in May.
The addition of the Kent to Rangers’ attack will come as a huge boost for Gerrard as he could do with such quality as he looks to stop Celtic from winning another domestic treble this season.