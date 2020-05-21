Report: Rangers and West Ham United want West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are hoping to beat several English Premier League sides to the signature of West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch this summer as manager Steven Gerrard looks to stop Celtic’s 10-in-a-row bid.

West Ham United and Brighton are very much keen on the 19-year-old after he forced his way into manager Slaven Bilic’s plans this term, and the Baggies are looking to convince him to sign a deal as he is out of contract next month.

Liverpool were one of the clubs linked with an interest in Tulloch last summer, but the speedy striker could be lining up for their former skipper at Ibrox if Rangers play their cards well.

West Ham know the teenager well having watched him first hand during their FA Cup clash against Bilic’s side in January, and it appears he did enough to convince them of his huge potential.

While he is without a goal in 32 minutes of action this term, Tulloch remains highly rated and valued by West Brom having bagged nine strikes in 14 Premier League 2 appearances for the club last season, and they aren’t keen to lose him.

The opportunity to play Premier League football with the Hammers or Baggies next term could appeal to the teenager, but Rangers could lure him to Scotland with the promise of regular playing minutes.

Tulloch may not look like the perfect replacement for the likely-to-depart Alfredo Morelos on paper, but the England youth international has the talent and potential to become a prolific goalscorer, and it’s one of the reasons why Gerrard is keeping tabs on him.