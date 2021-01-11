Report: Rangers and West Ham target Fashion Sakala comments on his future plans

Rangers have been linked with a move for Fashion Sakala in the January transfer window, but it seems it will require a lot of convincing to bring him to Ibrox.

Last week, the Daily Record reported that the Gers are interested in signing the Zambian international this month with his contract expiring. The Ibrox club are looking to sign the 23-year-old on a pre-contract deal.





The striker has been attracting interest from a host of clubs including Anderlecht. Premier League clubs – Newcastle United and West Ham United – have also been credited with an interest.

However, the player has made it very clear that he will move to a club where he will get regular games, and that he is not willing to warm the bench.

“Yes, there is interest from other teams – at the same time, talks are ongoing with KV Oostende about a new contract and we will see where we end up,” said Sakala.

“For me, signing a new contract would be no problem at all. I feel good here and have played almost every week in recent seasons.

“If I decided to go to a new club, it would need to be somewhere I got to play every week and was content. But honestly, I am in no hurry to leave because I am happy here.

“Of course, if I could choose which league I would want to play in I would pick La Liga or the English Premier League.”

SL View: Move unlikely

It was reported that the KV Oostende star fits into the business model of Ross Wilson (Rangers club director) as the Ibrox club feel he could be a real asset.

The versatile attacker has been doing well this season, where he scored six goals and provided two assists in 16 Jupiler Pro League games so far.

Considering that he would be a free agent next summer, either Rangers or West Ham can get him on the cheap in January.

West Ham are looking to sign a striker this month following the departure of Sebastien Haller, but doubts remain about whether they would go after him.

A move to the Premier League would be a lucrative option for him, no doubt, but the Hammers cannot guarantee him regular starts.